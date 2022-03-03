The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has selected Rohde & Schwarz mobile network testing solutions to assess and benchmark the performance, coverage and capacity of the country’s mobile network operators. With the goal of improving the quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) for end users, the test equipment allows BTRC officials to follow an internationally standardised and fully transparent process based on the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI).

A huge increase in network traffic and demand has impacted the QoS and QoE of certain service providers in Bangladesh. To keep subscribers satisfied and encourage network operators to invest in their infrastructure, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has initiated a campaign to transparently benchmark and assess operator performance.

BTRC has selected Rohde & Schwarz for the installation, commissioning and supply of the mobile network benchmarking system. The contract includes modular Benchmarker II systems to be set up in vehicles and R&S Freerider 4 backpacks for in-field data collection. In addition, the SmartMonitor solution supports remote data collection management and visualisation, and SmartAnalytics provides deep data analytics and reporting based on the QoE centric network performance score (NPS). Rohde & Schwarz, with its portfolio of network benchmarking solutions, coined the NPS, a methodology ratified by ETSI and documented in ETSI TR 103 559 to characterise the overall network performance for a defined key performance indicator (KPI).

Dr. Shamsuzzoha, deputy director of BTRC, says, “We are confident that the Rohde & Schwarz products, solutions and services will give us valuable insights into the performance of each mobile network operator and increase the overall mobile network quality in Bangladesh.”

