Espoo, Finland. 23 February 2022 – Nokia announced the introduction of a new professional level 5G certification. Network Slicing is the final addition to Nokia’s popular program to train and certify industry professionals on 5G technology, from network access to application management.

The Nokia Bell Labs 5G Certification Program is a program that offers two levels of certification for professionals across the information and communications technology (ICT) industry, Associate and Professional. The program, which has so far received 40,000 registrations, delivers essential knowledge covering everything from the basics of 5G networks to professional level planning and design.

The launch of the 5G Network Slicing curriculum includes the role of network slicing in 5G deployments, its business benefits to both operators and enterprises, and how slicing works across the core, radio and transport domains. In addition, the course examines how end-to-end orchestration and automation work across these domains to provide slicing services.

Network Slicing technology promises the delivery of a new generation of high-speed services, and Nokia Bell Labs brings clarity to network as a service. The new course offers a deeper understanding of how Network Slicing accentuates 5G System efficiencies enabling stringent and highly customised performance SLAs to be addressed affordably, bringing new value to operators, enterprises, and end-users alike.

A hallmark of the Nokia Bell Labs 5G Certification Program is its creative use of case studies to emphasise and demonstrate key learning points. 5G Network Slicing follows this formula using real-life examples of Network Slicing knowledge and application. As an emerging technology with many advantages, this course illustrates how orchestration provides end-to-end services and how automation helps to rapidly scale network slicing deployments.

The Nokia Bell Labs 5G Network Slicing course, as well as the complete program, is available for Individual learners, industry players and service providers who need to develop the capabilities to make strong business and technology planning decisions that are enabled by 5G. The program is also appropriate for anyone interested in going beyond foundational 5G knowledge and skills to make the most of 5G’s capabilities today and in the future.

Peter Vetter, president Bell Labs Core Research, says, “5G network slicing opens up countless opportunities for our customers by enabling them to configure their networks to support requirements for their specific use cases and services. The 5G Network Slicing course showcases how operators and enterprises alike can benefit from 5G capabilities in an innovative and cost-efficient manner.”

Sergio Fasce, VP of people services, says, “We are happy to launch this 5G Network Slicing Certification as the final component of our Nokia Bell Labs 5G Certification Program. Our complete offering provides a holistic view of 5G and reality-based use cases for a wide range of industries. From basic to expert, our full certification program has something for everyone with an interest in this game-changing technology.”

