Giuseppe Targia of Nokia

Espoo, Finland. 24 February 2022 – Nokia is showcasing the UBT-T XP Dual Band radio, the latest addition to its Wavence product family, at Mobile World Congress 2022. Designed to support mobile operators and enterprises, the extreme high-power outdoor unit is said to deliver high-capacity and dual-carrier functionality with the best system gain available in an outdoor package.

The UBT-T XP supports the low-frequency spectrum bands 6GHz to 11 GHz and is ideal for full outdoor or split-mount configurations. Its exclusive 6/11 dual-band feature provides maximum flexibility for interference mitigation and spectrum efficiency and delivers the highest path performance and capacity in its class. The UBT-T XP is available from Q3 2022.

Nokia’s UBT-T XP dual-band solution provides a channel at 6Ghz and a channel at 11Ghz in a single outdoor unit. The UBT-T XP supports multi-frequency carrier aggregation with mixed channel sizes and high modulation schemes that can carry 2.5 Gbps over the air. As part of the UBT-T XP solution, Nokia offers 4+0, 6+0, and 8+0 configurations using the Outdoor Combining Module with Nokia’s high-performance adjacent channels filters, providing the maximum flexibility for frequency selection and spectrum efficiency. The UBT-T XP is also integrated into the Nokia Network Services Platform for common management for full end-to-end management of the network.

Nokia’s comprehensive Wavence portfolio provides a complete microwave solution for all uses cases covering short-haul, long-haul, E-Band, and SDN-based management both for Service Providers and Enterprises. Its zero-footprint implementation for full-outdoor architectures can be integrated directly with RAN and IP devices with common management.

Giuseppe Targia, VP microwave radio links at Nokia says, “This new dual-carrier solution enhances our industry-leading Wavence portfolio offering our customers an alternative 5G backhaul solution with scalable coverage and capacity. Microwave technology ensures we can deliver high-capacity services over long distances which is critical when fiber can’t be deployed.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus