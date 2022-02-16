Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 16 February, 2022. – The solutions of Infinet Wireless, the global vendor of fixed wireless broadband connectivity systems, formed part of the backbone connectivity radio links in the Almaty Region in Kazakhstan, commissioned by ASTEL, the digital solutions and telecommunications provider.

The operator’s professionals chose Quanta 5 and Quanta 6, the stellar Infinet Wireless’ Point-to-Point solutions, for building the links between certain locations as an alternative for the fibre-optic communication lines.

The Almaty Region is more than 22,000 sq kilometres. Its territory is outstanding because of its complex landscape with large differences in altitude and a harsh continental climate, characterised by strong winds, thunderstorms, showers and seasonal temperature change, from -30 °C in winter up to +40 °C in summer. Providing connectivity to ASTEL subscribers in conditions where optical fibre is not an option was a quite complicated task. Building radio links based on Infinet Wireless solutions was a remarkable decision for the operator. Wireless networks help the operator to ensure back up support for the fibre-optic communication lines.

In ASTEL’s specialists’ opinion, the Quanta 5 and Quanta 6 Point-to-Point solutions by Infinet Wireless meet all the requirements for operation in a noisy environment, thanks to the interference mitigation functionality. Having a wide range of frequencies to choose from, apart from spectral efficiency, they provide stable link operation at a fair distance in the NLOS scenarios even in the harshest weather conditions.

“Kazakhstan’s territory is vast, and providing connectivity services in certain regions is difficult due to a complete lack of infrastructure. ASTEL grants a full range of telecom services, using ground infrastructure, satellite network and its own connectivity complex built with the means of leading radio equipment manufacturers. Now we’ve included Infinet Wireless solutions to this list. To complete fulfillment of our requirements, we add the highest standards of technical support from Infinet Wireless at every step of the project,” comments Vyacheslav Belginin, head of ASTEL’s Wireless access department.

ASTEL has been working together with Infinet Wireless for more than 20 years now. Since 2005, it has utilised Infinet Wireless solutions as a part of last mile infrastructure in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as in 19 other cities of Kazakhstan. ASTEL utilises InfiLINK Evolution, one of the newest Infinet Wireless solutions with enhanced network connectivity.

Infinet Wireless’s deep experience of radio frequency innovation and translating that into the real world needs of customers ensures that its products combine unsurpassed reliability and technical functionality, enabling the delivery of truly flexible wireless networks with unparalleled quality of service.

