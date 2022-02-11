Roman Smirnov of Infinet Wireless

Infinet Wireless, the global vendor of fixed wireless broadband connectivity solutions, announces a new distribution partnership with OCS Distribution, the player in the Russian market. Carrier-class Infinet Wireless solutions for the fixed wireless broadband connectivity will grow the telecom product portfolio of OCS Distribution.

The partnership between Infinet Wireless and OCS Distribution will grant the distributor’s partners a wide range of opportunities to develop their own businesses, based on the deployment of fixed wireless broadband access for clients. The integrators will be able to use more powerful and secure equipment in their projects, with the QoS option available, backed with the experience and in-depth knowledge of OCS’ engineers.

The OCS Distribution workgroup in charge of the Infinet Wireless product portfolio has been already formed and has started dealing with the company’s solutions, which are available for order via the distributor’s managers.

“Being partners with such a mighty IT distributor means a lot for our company, opening the doors to wider possibilities to connect with OCS’ partners,” Roman Smirnov, commercial director at Infinet Wireless, comments. “In turn, we will do our best to find a new target audience for our innovations, perfectly fitting them in the country’s modern and ever-evolving economic infrastructure.”

Infinet Wireless’s deep experience of radio frequency innovation and translating that into the real world needs of customers ensures that its products combine unsurpassed reliability and technical functionality, enabling the delivery of truly flexible wireless networks with unparalleled quality of service.

