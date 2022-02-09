Steve McCaffery of Ribbon Communications

Plano, TX, USA. 8 February, 2022 – Ribbon Communications Inc. a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that Telehouse, one of Europe’s colocation data centre providers, has selected Ribbon’s high-performance Apollo solution to power its flagship Metro Connect offer.

“Ribbon prioritised our needs by offering a combination of advanced technological capabilities and a customised, turnkey installation of their solution,” says Sami Slim, Telehouse France deputy director. “Our business customers can now maximise cost efficiencies by hosting their IT infrastructures in our suburban data centrr and enjoy high speed, reliable, low latency connectivity to our central Paris TH2 connectivity hub, one of the world’s top 5 most connected data centres.”

Ribbon’s advanced solution leverages its high-performance programmable TM1200 and TM1200E muxponder cards on Apollo 9603 and 9608 platforms, providing optimised transport for 100GbE and 400GbE clients. Based on two redundant fibre links, with a failover of less than 50ms in the event of an outage, this enables Telehouse to guarantee its customers 99.999% service availability.

“Telehouse needed a provider who could deliver security and operational excellence when connecting to its TH2 Connectivity hub, which provides direct access to more than 750 global ISP operators,” says Steve McCaffery, Ribbon’s executive vice president of sales, APAC and EMEA. “We’re delighted to be working with them and helping to fuel their continued success.”

