Alaa Malki of Mobily

2 February 2022 – Ericsson and Mobily have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand the cutting-edge 5G use cases for use in different industries in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ericsson Private 5G offers secure and simple 4G LTE and 5G standalone (SA) connectivity, that optimises and simplifies business operations with cloud-based network management portal and a troubleshooting application, built to meet enterprise Information Technology (IT) and Operation Technology (OT) users’ self-management needs, while keeping sensitive data safe on site. Having zero downtime upgrades and keeping sensitive data on-premise, Ericsson’s private network will provide high-performance through Service-Level Agreements (SLAs).

Being an easy to install and flexible network, supporting a range of deployment sizes, Ericsson Private 5G will support innovative use cases across a range of industrial sectors including manufacturing, mining, ports, and airports, as well as oil and gas and power utilities.

Eng. Alaa Malki, chief technology officer at Mobily says, “Our collaboration with Ericsson reaffirms our commitment to positively contribute to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey. By exploring innovative use cases across several industries in Saudi Arabia, we will not only help unlock growth opportunities for public and private sector enterprises in the Kingdom but will also propel the nation towards achieving its digital transformation ambitions in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

The Ericsson Private 5G builds upon Ericsson’s 4G/5G radio and dual-mode core technology and will accelerate the digitalisation journey across multiple industries. Use cases range from tracking assets, real-time automation to enhanced productivity, optimising business operations through digital twins and data driven insights, performing better site inspections or remote controlled robotics to increase worker safety, and leveraging the capabilities of digital technologies such as Augmented Reality to enhance worker capabilities.

Ekow Nelson, vice president at Ericsson Middle East and Africa says, “Ericsson Private 5G will allow Mobily to better support their enterprise customers more effectively. High throughput and low latency mean enterprises will be able to run multiple use cases on a single network while ensuring critical data remains on-site via security. Reliable 5G connectivity will accelerate digital transformation in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.”

Ericsson and Mobily will work to identify critical industries from Ports, to Manufacturing and Logistics where 5G use case could be deployed. Recently, Ericsson and Mobily have signed an agreement to scale up 5G technology applications in the region.

