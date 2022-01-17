Ryan Perera of Ciena

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL or “Vi”) is revamping the backbone scalability and service resiliency by deploying 5th generation coherent optical solutions from Ciena. As consumers, enterprises, and content players look to embrace smarter digital experiences across India, Vi’s new 300G/400G backbone network increases scale and performance in an energy and cost-efficient manner.

“Escalating demand for data requires a high-capacity and resilient network that can thrive not only today but for years to come,” says, Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. “Preparing a future-fit network, through our partnership with Ciena, will enable Vi subscribers to experience highly available, scalable connectivity and realise the benefits of cloud, IoT, and 5G in future.”

Increasing and changing traffic patterns across India require new levels of capacity, flexibility, resiliency, and programmability. With broader network coverage and faster broadband made possible by Ciena, Vi maximises fibre capacity and network efficiencies to prepare for 5G.

Vi has forged partnerships with several technology leaders, ecosystem players and Indian start-ups for developing a range of 5G use cases relevant for Indian enterprises and consumers. Vi’s collaboration with Ciena is in line with the service provider’s strategy to build a future-fit network for emerging technologies such as 5G, to drive digital growth in India.

“Today’s competitive environment requires operators like Vi to operate a higher performing network with maximum agility at a lower cost per bit,” says vice president and general manager, Ciena India. “With the network playing an increasingly important role to support digital applications, Vi’s transformed network is ready for prime time.”

Vi has deployed Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme for high speed 300G/400G services, upgradable to 800G. With the ability to tune capacity for maximum agility while also reducing energy consumption, Vi delivers best-in-class connectivity in a cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly manner to customers across India. Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller also provides Vi with analytical insights to optimise network performance, enhancing its customers’ digital experiences.

