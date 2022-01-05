Munich, Germany, and Tel Aviv, Israel. 5 January, 2022 – Infineon Technologies AG and Deeyook announced their collaboration on location solutions. The location-as-a-service (LaaS) company has invented and patented a tracking solution to determine indoor and outdoor locations of items, assets, and employees. Both companies fuse Deeyook’s ultra-precise, innovative algorithms into Infineon’s low power AIROC Wi-Fi portfolio to enable an efficient location solution.

Deeyook redefines indoor/outdoor location technology through innovation in wireless signal processing, applicable to incumbent Wi-Fi/4G/5G MODEM firmware versions. The firmware extracts angles of wireless transmissions (“Direction Finding, DF”). Deeyook’s tracking capabilities are ultra-precise, providing location information within 10cm/4in, passively exploiting the install base of 1.7 billion wireless access points worldwide.

“There are many challenges when companies implement real-time location systems, primarily because tracking solutions, such as RFID, are not really ubiquitous. This is particularly acute with GPS, which has many shortcomings,” says, Gideon Rottem, CEO and co-founder of Deeyook. “We created Deeyook to address these challenges technology that is ubiquitous and can track things with the utmost precision indoors, outdoors and in bad weather. We are excited to work with Infineon because its AIROC Wi-Fi portfolio is reliable, power efficient, and they are the IoT market specialist.”

“Infineon’s mission is to make the world an easier, safer and greener place with our technologies through smart, connected devices,” says, Sivaram Trikutam, senior director, IoT compute and wireless, Infineon Technologies. “These new IoT solutions support multiple location tracking technologies. Previously, Wi-Fi was not considered a viable option due to its power demands, while additionally real-time locating systems (RTLS) deployments required businesses to utilise custom solutions with costly infrastructure, engineering, and labor-intensive installation.”

Deeyook’s solution paved the way to solve all these problems. Embedded in the next-generation chip firmware, it has the potential to be a market specialist in RTLS. With this collaboration, Infineon continues to expand its role as a key Industry 4.0 solution vendor to the world’s largest corporations.

