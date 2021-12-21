Lanner‘s NCA-6110 is a 2U high-performance rackmount network appliance designed for network security, application delivery and WAN optimisation; this platform features 40Gbps encryption/decryption security acceleration and is now upgraded with support for AMD‘s 3rd Generation EPYC processor family, codenamed Milan.

According to AMD, “‘Third-gen EPYC is the highest-performance server processor in the industry, at the socket level and at the per-core level when you look at every core-count boundary.” The Milan CPUs, developed using AMD’s latest Zen 3 cores, offer up to 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 and eight channels of memory.

Similar to its predecessor, the Milan processor is also designed with 8 chiplets of eight cores each; the difference is now that all eight cores in the chiplet are connected, providing an effective double L3 cache design for a lower overall cache latency structure. All Milan processors should be drop-in compatible with Rome series platforms with a BIOS update while retaining all of Milan’s new capabilities.

Also according to AMD, “3rd Gen EPYC is the most ideal solution for cloud, HPC and enterprise, where it drives significant TCO value while providing state-of-the-art security and data protection.”

The added support for Milan processors is followed the NCA-6110‘s other outstanding features, including up to 512GB DDR4 2666MHz ECC REG DIMM, dual RJ45 ports, 4x 3.5″ or 2.5″ swappable HDD/SSD bays, 2x PCIe*8 FHHL or 1x PCIe*16 FHFL PCIe expansion and up to 8x NIC slots.

NCA-6110

High-performance Solution for Application Delivery, Network Security, and WAN Optimisation

AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Processor Family (Codenamed Milan)

16x 288-pin DIMM, Max. 512GB DDR4 2666MHz ECC R-DIMM

1x GbE RJ45 Intel i210, Max. 8x NIC Module Slots

i210, Max. 8x NIC Module Slots Max. 4x 3.5″ or 2.5″ Swappable Bays, 1x RJ45 Console

2x PCIe*8 FHHL or 1x PCIe*16 FHFL

