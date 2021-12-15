John Martyn of Zetron

Softil, the mission-critical communications (MCX) enabler, and Zetron, a global specialist in integrated mission critical communications technology, jointly announce that Softil’s BEEHD MCX-enabling technology will be used by Zetron to expand the LTE Push-To-Talk (PTT) integration capabilities of its dispatch solutions.

“Zetron has long been at the forefront of developing enterprise-class solutions for next generation emergency call taking, dispatch, CAD, fire station alerting and other mission critical systems,” says John Martyn, senior product manager at Zetron. “Softil’s BEEHD technology provides Zetron dispatch solutions with an effective means for supporting broadband-based mission-critical communications.”

“One of many standout advantages of Zetron adopting Softil’s BEEHD technology for its dispatch solutions is the ability to deploy its upgraded platforms with a variety of MCX systems and MCX servers,” adds Sagi Subocki, VP of products and marketing at Softil. “This translates into an unparalleled level of industry-wide interoperability of MCX systems and solutions.”

Zetron solutions are used by public safety professionals around the world, as well as other industries where communications are operationally mission critical, including utilities, transportation, federal government, natural resources and more. Its dispatch systems provide intuitive and highly configurable user interfaces, and integrate with a wide range of radio, LTE PTT over cellular, and related technologies.

Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 16 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedised devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.

