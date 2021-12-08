San Francisco, USA / Bern, Switzerland. 8 December 2021 – Dedrone, a specialist in airspace security, and Swisscom Broadcast, a European telecommunications service provider, announced a partnership to protect people, property, and information from the threat of unauthorised drones.

As part of this cooperation, the Swiss company will implement Dedrone’s counter-drone solution for its projects. Together, Dedrone and Swisscom Broadcast plan to protect critical infrastructure facilities, airports, and events, as well as companies in the pharmaceutical and watchmaking industries. Additionally, the solution will enable law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety in their regions.

“Dedrone’s Smart airspace security solution is the foundation for Swisscom Broadcast customers to protect their airspace from unauthorised drones,” shares Danny Schmid, Drone and Drone Security leader for Swisscom Broadcast. “We have already successfully implemented our first joint projects.”

Swisscom customers protecting critical sites can now expand security protection into their airspace through Dedrone’s drone detection and threat mitigation solution. Drones are rapidly increasing in numbers from delivery to inspection; however, as more drones become useful, the threat of uncooperative or malicious drones increases. Swisscom and Dedrone now offer an airspace security solution extending security beyond the height of any fence at critical sites and across cities, allowing security providers to differentiate between cooperative drones and unauthorised or nefarious drones.

“As Switzerland helps lead the globe in drone innovation, we are thrilled to be united with Swisscom Broadcast to offer our solutions for the safe integration of drones into the Swiss airspace,” says Dedrone CEO, Aaditya Devarakonda. “Dedrone is the top choice for security teams to protect the world’s most sophisticated and secure sites from drone-based interruptions, and with Swisscom Broadcast, we are delighted to deliver smart airspace security to several of Switzerland’s most prized and protected sites.”

Dedrone technology detects, identifies, locates, and mitigates drone threats enabling Swisscom Broadcast customers to now protect their airspace. Swisscom supports its customers through every step of the Dedrone implementation – from the basic module for detecting drones to integration with drone defence systems. The Dedrone and Swisscom drone defence system meets the requirements of the German and the Swiss U-Space platform.

Dedrone specialises in smart airspace security. Its counter-drone system is used by hundreds of commercial, government, and military customers globally to protect against unauthorised drone access. With flexibility to host on premise or in the cloud via Dedrone’s Airspace Security-as-a-Service (ASaaS), Dedrone customers can detect, classify, locate, and mitigate unauthorised drone threats.

Swisscom Broadcast is part of the Swisscom Group with long experience in information and communication solutions. It builds, runs and maintains dedicated radio networks, broadcasting networks for the radio industry, as well as security and professional radio networks. The last of these are notably for the police, other emergency services, transport companies and electrical utilities.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus