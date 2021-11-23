Michael McPhail of Moratelindo

Plano, TX. November 22, 2021 – Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that Moratelindo, Indonesia’s fixed broadband provider, has selected Ribbon to expand its capacity on two key sections of its network.

“This is a critical project and Ribbon prevailed in a highly competitive process by offering a range of solutions that best meet our needs,” says Michael McPhail CTO, Moratelindo. “We know from previous experience that Ribbon are able to deliver in these challenging sections of our network and we look forward to our expanded relationship.”

Ribbon’s advanced optical solutions enable Moratelindo to more than double the capacity of its Sumatra backbone to 3.6 Terabits per second, delivering connectivity to the island over its entire 473,000 km2 area. Additionally, the 280 kilometre-long Batam subsea link, which extends Moratelindo’s reach to Singapore, now boasts an additional 2 Terabits of transmission capacity.

In addition to this substantial capacity upgrade, Moratelindo now benefits from a 200G network that is 400G-ready, enabling it to introduce new bandwidth-hungry services quickly and easily. The Sumatra optical backbone uses Ribbon’s Apollo 9932 Core OTN Switch at multiple nodes, leveraging its massive 16T switching capacity for efficient services grooming and routing over the backbone.

Ribbon’s TM800 programmable transponders maximise transmission capacity on the Batam subsea link, providing the highest optical performance and delivering optimal line rate and service capacity for any set channel condition.

“This is a tremendous win for Ribbon,” says Mickey Wilf, Ribbon’s general manager APAC and MEA, IP optical. “Moratelindo is an important provider in one of the world’s most populous nations and we’re thrilled to know that they count on us to provide the fast, reliable capacity their business and consumer customers require.”

