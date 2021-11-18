Matt Cioppa of Franklin Templeton

San Jose, CA., USA. 18 November 2021 – Lacework, a data-driven security platform for the cloud, announced it has raised $1.3 billion (€1.15 billion) in growth funding at a valuation of $8.3 billion (€7.32 billion). With this capital, which is the funding round in security industry history, Lacework will continue to invest in rapidly scaling its business globally, building on recent momentum of more than 3x year-over-year revenue growth, a 3.5x year-over-year increase in new customers, including LogicMonitor, Hypergiant, Sprinklr, and more than 3x year-over-year employee growth worldwide.

This Series D round was led by existing investors Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, and Tiger Global Management with participation from new investors including Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Durable Capital, Franklin Templeton, General Catalyst, and XN. Coatue, Dragoneer, Liberty Global Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures, all existing investors, also participated.

The founding thesis of Lacework is that cloud security is fundamentally a data problem. Solving this problem brought on by the enormous scale, evolving technologies, adaptive infrastructure, and constant change of cloud environments – requires rethinking the traditional approach to security. The Lacework Cloud Security Platform is the technology that integrates security natively from code to run time and is fueled by Polygraph, a data-first patented machine-learning engine that delivers less noise, lower risk, and higher ROI. Lacework empowers customers with the automation to see and understand cloud changes at scale without requiring manual intervention by security teams, leading to safer innovation at higher velocity.

Dennis Lynch

Lacework says it will use this funding to fuel product innovation that expands the company’s total addressable market and to pursue additional strategic acquisitions, like the recently announced Soluble transaction. The addition of Soluble enhances the capabilities of the Lacework Cloud Security Platform to further enable organisations to integrate security practices earlier in their software delivery process. The company will also scale go-to-market strategies, growing the Lacework workforce and the company’s presence globally to better serve customers.

The ecosystem surrounding Lacework, including IaC, CI/CD, and workflow integrations such as Kubernetes, Terraform, and Jira, strong and growing alliances with partners like Snowflake, New Relic, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure and growing channel partnerships with companies including Presidio, EVOTEK, Guidepoint, GlobalDots, and Katana1 are continuing to drive outsized momentum. Partners influence more than 60% of the company’s new business and are helping to scale go-to-market at an ever-increasing pace.

“As organisations of all sizes continue building applications in the cloud, more critical data will be exposed and exploited. Lacework is building an impressive business by offering companies a transformative approach to securing their data in the cloud. That approach is already driving 3x year-over-year revenue growth, and we believe there is still substantial opportunity ahead. We’re excited to partner with Lacework as it pursues its strategy for long-term sustainable growth,” says Dennis Lynch, head of Counterpoint Global at Morgan Stanley.

Mike Speiser

“With enterprises shifting faster to cloud-native architectures, the cybersecurity industry is in dire need of increased automation, higher signal-to-noise, and fewer point solutions. This is a daunting task, and it requires a platform that can scale with the enormous growth of data flowing through an organisation’s cloud infrastructure. To this end, Lacework has built something that’s powerful and positioning it to be one of this generation’s most important cybersecurity companies,” comments Matt Cioppa, vice president at Franklin Templeton.

Mike Speiser, managing director, Sutter Hill Ventures adds, “Lacework’s Cloud Security Platform was built in the cloud, for the cloud. It’s a fundamentally different and better approach to security that is already dramatically reshaping the security market. With an outstanding platform and an exceptional team, for the past 36 months Lacework has repeatedly outperformed its competitors and consistently exceeded its targets across a wide range of very ambitious metrics. We continue to believe this is one of our most promising portfolio companies.”

