Caroline Griffin Pain of Colt

London, UK. 15th November, 2021 – Colt Technology Services reports that it has received official approval of its Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs) from the European Data Protection Board (EFPB).

This currently makes Colt one of fewer than 10 companies globally with EFPB-approved Controller and Processor BCRs and, says the company, the only voice and data communications provider in the world to have obtained GDPR-compliant BCRs. The aim is to give customers peace of mind that the company is focused on security and protecting their data.

Approved BCR data protection policies can be found on the EFPB’s website. They are used by EU companies to transfer personal data outside the EU within their group. These rules follow all general data protection principles and they are legally binding for every company within the group.

Caroline Griffin Pain, Colt’s general counsel says, “Customers are increasingly asking questions about our data protection and security posture, and the BCRs that have been approved by the European Data Protection Board set out our policies very clearly. We are in the market to achieve this seal of approval for data protection, under the new tough GDPR as Controller and Processor, so customers working with Colt have peace of mind around their data. ​As part of our social contract we truly care about keeping customers’ data safe, which is why we can offer the safest network and the best data protection assurance in the world.”

