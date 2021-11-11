Glo Gordon of MATRIXX Software

Foster City, Calif. 11 November 2021 — MATRIXX Software, a global provider of 5G monetisation, announced that Portuguese telecom provider NOS has selected the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform to power its digital transformation.

As the communications and entertainment group in Portugal, NOS selected MATRIXX based on its proven ability to provide highly flexible customer propositions across quad-play offerings for all market segments.

“We aim to continuously innovate and create impactful digital experiences for our customers. A 5G-enabled world will look very different from what we have today, and it is imperative to have a partner like MATRIXX to empower us with a future-proof platform for rapid transformation,” states Jorge Graca, CTO of NOS.

As part of continued investments in improving and transforming the digital, on-demand customer experience across its suite of quad-play offerings, NOS chose the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform to enable an agile, flexible services-creation environment. With MATRIXX, NOS is looking to drive real-time innovation to meet customer demand across its service portfolio, delivering personalised experiences at scale while providing a more transparent experience for buying and consuming services. Looking ahead to the company’s 5G standalone network rollout, NOS chose MATRIXX for its product-first approach that allows continuous innovation with new products and services.

“Bringing NOS’s vision of digital transformation to life has been exceptional,” says Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. “As they enhance their customer experiences and evolve to 5G, we look forward to providing a powerful monetisation platform that gives them the agility to develop and scale valuable new offerings for years to come.”

