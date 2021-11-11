Michael Trabbia of Orange

Traditional Radio Access Networks (RANs) consist of hardware and software integrated by a single provider, with software and hardware interfaces operating in a closed proprietary system.

The so-called Open RAN technology makes it possible to open these networks to different suppliers and equipment manufacturers, thereby helping to improve the management and maintenance of these networks, reducing the costs of deployment and operation, making them more flexible in case of evolution, and adjusting them to the needs of end customers. It is also based on generic servers and natively integrates artificial intelligence into its operating principles. This technology is currently being specified and developed.

Convinced that Open RAN will be a pillar technology for future mobile networks, Orange is investing in its development and plans to deploy it in the coming years.

The Orange Open RAN Integration Centre, inaugurated on Wednesday 10th November, is located at Orange Gardens in Chatillon, near Paris. It will be accessible to equipment suppliers of the Open RAN ecosystem, start-ups and system integrators, wishing to test the operation and interoperability of their components with those of other suppliers. The Open RAN Integration Centre network will also be remotely accessible.

The objective of the Open RAN Integration Centre is to allow, in the long term, the deployment of networks capable of working with hardware and software from different suppliers.

This laboratory, which claims to be the first to be dedicated to Open RAN technology in France and the 4th in Europe was awarded the OTIC (Open Testing and Integration Centre) label by the O-RAN Alliance, of which Orange is a founding member.

Several partners, that are Open RAN hardware or software developers, will test their products in this new testing centre, including:

Amphenol : antenna provider

: antenna provider AW2S / SERMA : radio product supplier

/ : radio product supplier Benetel : radio product supplier

: radio product supplier Cellwize : RAN-SMO and Non RT RIC Platform

: RAN-SMO and Non RT RIC Platform DELL : open infrastructure provider

: open infrastructure provider Intel : supplier of platform, processor and acceleration technologies

: supplier of platform, processor and acceleration technologies Keysight : supplier of advanced test and validation solutions

: supplier of advanced test and validation solutions Nokia : RAN supplier

: RAN supplier Samsung : RAN supplier

: RAN supplier VIAVI : supplier of testing and measuring equipment

The interoperability and integration of the various Open RAN hardware and software elements is a key element for the emergence of a rich and varied ecosystem. For several years, Orange has been working alongside many operators and vendors to create the open networks of tomorrow, such as Open RAN networks, that are based on virtualisation and automation. After a first stage focused on technical specifications, Orange is now contributing to the second stage – the development of interoperable, multi-vendor Open RAN technical solutions.

“With the creation of an Open RAN Integration Centre, open to our partners worldwide, we want to accelerate the development of an open, intelligent, cloud-based RAN and create a rich Open RAN ecosystem in Europe. From 2025 onwards, our ambition is to deploy only Open RAN equipment across Europe,” says Michael Trabbia, chief technology and innovation officer, Orange.

