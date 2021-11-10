Amsterdam, the Netherlands. 10 November 2021- Infinet Wireless, the global vendor of fixed wireless broadband connectivity solutions, helped to deploy the safety network for early fire prevention in the Burabay National Park, one of the most beautiful nature reserves in Kazakhstan. The core initiative is to preserve the integrity of the unique ecosystem and restore disturbed natural and historical-cultural complexes and objects.

The Park with its magnificent coniferous forests, healing lakes, unique mountain landscapes and rare fauna and flora is located in the north-east of Kazakhstan, in the Akmola region, and extends over more than 129 thousand hectares. It is a part of Kazakhstan’s state property and is one of the country’s specially protected natural areas. The innovative video surveillance system deployed across the territory of the Burabay park is designed to monitor the situation and ensure early detection of forest fires. It’s a hardware and software complex with video monitoring points, special software, a geoinformation system and wireless data transmission links.

Video surveillance cameras were installed on telecommunications masts with a height of 30-40 metres this provides LOS conditions over long distances. An autonomous power supply is connected to the masts: each tower is powered by solar panels. Wireless network between the masts and the monitoring central point was organised on the basis of the Quanta 5 Point-to-Point solutions with a bandwidth of up to 450 Mbps.

A total of 14 radio links have been installed, which provide coverage of most of the territory of the reserve. When fire is detected, video cameras equipped with ultra-precise thermal imagers recognise a cloud against a forest background, picking up a signal at distances of up to 13 km, determine the coordinates of the fire source and transmit information to a monitoring center instantly.

When choosing a vendor, the main factor in favour of Infinet Wireless products was the simplified integration of wireless solutions into the existing infrastructure. Additionally, the Infinet Wireless solutions proved to be more affordable than the competitors’ solutions. The required equipment had to withstand the most unfavourable weather conditions of the region, such as strong winds and rains, temperature changes, fogs, and be able to connect to the ground in case of a lightning strike. Some radio links were deployed across the surface of Lake Borovoe, which is located on the territory of the natural reserve. The water surface is known for having a strong influence on the radio links due to multipath signal propagation and amplitude distortion.

Quanta 5 product family is equipped with all the mechanisms needed to maintain stable radio connectivity, such as the Automatic Retry reQuest feature, activating in case of loss of data during signal propagation (ARQ), minimising the influence of interference, and so on. Also, if there is interference at the operating frequency from other devices, the Instant DFS technology automatically changes the centre frequency without interrupting communication.

The project has been successfully implemented in partnership with Baylanys Telecom and Technology communication provider together with the Antares Engineering company, responsible for mounting and installation.

“It was our first experience of working with the Infinet Wireless company. We were able to deploy a reliable wireless network with impressive functionality in the shortest possible time. Infinet offered us an operator-class solution for consumer-level cost. The solutions of the Russian vendor are capable of providing high-resolution video transmission in real time with minimal video transmission delay. We are very pleased that our efforts proved successful, and we were further convinced that with the Infinet solutions we can solve the most complex technical tasks of our customers,” says Yuri Kim, general director at Baylanys Telecom and Technology.

“We contacted several wireless solution vendors and checked the quality level of their products, which were often far from perfect. As a result, we chose Infinet Wireless solutions as the most reliable, high-performance and simple in terms of network infrastructure deployment. Our joint expertise and collective experience in the implementation of the project allow us to maximise the use of the competencies of our partners and the manufacturer of high-quality equipment, which led to the successful completion of the first stage of this project of national significance,” says Talgat Bizhanov, general director at Antares Engineering LLP, summed up.

