8 November 2021 – Vodafone and Telekom Srbija announced a new partnership agreement covering Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Through this strategic partnership Telekom Srbija will benefit from Vodafone’s global knowledge and experience as well as procurement capabilities. The relationship will enable Telekom Srbija to leverage Vodafone’s position in digitalising its consumer product and service offerings. Through the partnership with Vodafone Procurement Company, Telekom Srbija can access category insights and strategy coaching, consultancy or end-to-end sourcing execution, resulting in cost optimisation and value creation.

Vodafone partner markets & carrier services chief executive Diego Massidda says, “We are delighted to welcome Telekom Srbija to our partner market family and look forward to working together to bring the benefits of our knowledge and expertise to their customers in Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina.”

Telekom Srbija chief executive Vladimir Lucic says, “Telekom Srbija is a regional company with a long tradition of successful business operations. Over the last two years, we have focused on the transformation of the Company which is aimed at ensuring that we stand side by side with the most developed companies in the world. We are confident that our cooperation with Vodafone, one of the world’s leaders in this trade, will provide us with access to all important resources in the sphere of digital transformation, and make it possible for us to increase the efficiency of our operations, optimise costs and improve customer experience. “

