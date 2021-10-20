CommScope announced its new hardened connector Prodigy, designed to accelerate and simplify field installation for the fibre networks of the future.

The Prodigy system utilises universal, small-form hardened connectors for interoperability across different fibre terminals and cable assemblies. The compact footprint enables smaller, higher-density terminal footprints, while the self-aligning connectors minimise the chance of connection errors. To facilitate cable changeouts and upgrades, the system allows converter attachments to be deployed without replacing or splicing the drop cable.

“Prodigy revolutionises network architecture by making FTTH installations truly plug-and-play,” says, Rob Wessels, vice president, Network Cable, CommScope. “We worked closely with our global operator customers to create and refine Prodigy applying our broad vision for faster and simpler FTTH networks to building the best connector solutions. These hardened connections will enable operators to simplify installation and minimise their cable footprint today, while facilitating the necessary upgrades and maintenance to their networks for years to come.”

Prodigy addresses the key demands of modern FTTH installations: speed, density, reliability, flexibility, scalability, and ease of installation.

Highlights of the Prodigy system include:

Universal, small-form hardened connector for high-density environments

Self-guided automatic alignment with self-locking mechanisms for eliminating connection errors and accidental release

Break-free design enabling reuse of the Prodigy connector in the event of field connection issues

Cable assemblies available with 5mm round and figure-8 cables in lengths up to 600 metres

