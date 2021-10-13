Emblasoft, a test and verification and service enablement solution provider, was approached by Electryon, a consulting and professional services company, to perform secure edge protection proxy (SEPP) testing and verification over a 5G core in order to take the initial steps on the road to SA roaming for a tier-one multinational communications service provider (CSP)

But without a 5G core on which to test, how could this be done?

Electryon, a company with deep expertise in mobile roaming, had been working with a large multi-national mobile operator for some years, helping it to perform roaming testing on 2G to 4G networks. More recently, the CSP had come to understand that there was an urgent need to perform 5G roaming testing in order to learn more about the technical requirements and real-world behaviour of 5G roaming – something that had not been done before.

With test tools from Emblasoft and its 5G testing capabilities, the result was a quick-win, with in- depth validation of different 5G roaming scenarios.

The goal of roaming is to keep users seamlessly connected to the network, typically when they move from one country to another. Like previous generations of wireless technologies, 5G roaming will remain vital to CSP revenues, and is expected to be key to the success of many commercial use cases offered by 5G.

Inside this case study:

What is the security edge protection proxy?

5G SA new roaming architecture and procedures

How do you test 5G roaming in practice?

