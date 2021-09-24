Liam Madden of Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc., a provider of adaptive computing, and NEC Corporation announced that the companies are collaborating on NEC’s next-generation 5G radio units (RUs) expected to be available for global deployment in 2022. Xilinx 7nm Versal AI Core series devices, which are currently shipping in volume production, will enable greater performance in the new NEC RUs.

These latest NEC 5G massive MIMO RUs utilise digital beamforming for more efficient communication and wider bandwidth. Designed to address worldwide markets, NEC RUs will support a wide range of 5G frequencies, including C-Band. The Xilinx Versal AI Core series devices used within the NEC RUs enable advanced signal processing and beamforming, while also integrating O-RAN capabilities. O-RAN interfaces enable open and flexible 5G RAN deployments, in addition to allowing broader interoperability with products from different vendors.

“NEC’s new massive MIMO radios using Xilinx’s commercially-proven beamforming capabilities will enable an improved wireless end-user experience as use cases continue to grow and evolve in the future,” says Liam Madden, executive vice president and general manager, wired and wireless group at Xilinx. “The combination of NEC’s leadership in massive MIMO radio design and Xilinx technology will deliver a compelling solution to the ORAN market.”

“In the highly competitive 5G base station market, the integration of Xilinx technology within NEC RUs will provide valuable advantages to our customers who demand highly-capable and feature-rich RUs that deliver the performance needed to scale for nearly any application,” says Kenichi Ito, general manager, 1st wireless access solutions division at NEC. “The Xilinx Versal AI Core series delivers on its design promise for performance and scalability by using advanced signal-processing for massive MIMO antennas and beamforming. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Xilinx.”

For more information about Xilinx’s Versal AI Core series for delivering breakthrough acceleration for 5G, networking, and cloud applications, visit here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus