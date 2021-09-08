Fredrik Forslund of Blancco

Blancco Technology Group, specialist in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, has been invited to speak at the World Trade Organization’s ITA Symposium: 25th Anniversary of the Information Technology Agreement event in Geneva on 16th September.

At the event, Fredrik Forslund, vice president cloud & data centre erasure solutions, Blancco, will deliver a 15-minute presentation on the use of data protection technology in an ICT (Information & Communication Technology) circular economy.

Blancco’s presence at the event represents a significant opportunity for the ICT industry to bring the e-waste issue to centre stage and discuss how to best address it. The talk will aim to educate society on the need for more sustainable models of ICT asset lifecycle management, and approaches to the way ICT equipment is handled at end of life.

Presentation details

Guest Speaker: Fredrik Forslund, VP cloud & data centre erasure solutions, Blancco

Logistics: 16th September 2021, under session 3: the latest advances in technologies and the ICT sector at 15:30-15:45 Geneva Time

Title: “The use of data protection technology in an ICT circular economy”

Session summary: Blancco’s fifteen-minute presentation will outline the role of appropriate, sustainable methods of data sanitisation in extending the lifecycle of functioning ICT assets to create opportunities for increased trade, contribution to environmental goals and the sustainable trade agenda.

Fredrik will outline the current contribution to rising levels of e-waste caused by methods of physical data and device destruction and what could be achieved if a more environmentally friendly approach was taken. He will discuss the importance of data protection, concerns surrounding data misuse, the NIST and global data protection standards. The presentation will close with a summary of who Blancco is and how the company is helping to inspire a more circular approach to support companies with their sustainability objectives.

The ITA Symposium brings together leaders from the ICT industry to discuss the latest developments in ICT products, experiences in trade in ICT products, as well as the socio-economic benefits, opportunities and challenges relating to the digitalisation of the global economy. Blancco aims to highlight the role of technology in achieving a greener more sustainable future.

