Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG) has announced the appointment of its new vice president Charles Loverso, who will lead the company’s sales and business development in North America.

With spectrum availability, 5G roll outs and a political push for enhanced infrastructure dominating the industry, Loverso will drive forward CBNG’s offering to help meet the challenges caused by modern connectivity demands. Despite the deployment of 5G, the roll out is slow with around 80% of the US without access to 5G networks.

Loverso says, “This is an exciting, but critical, time in North America in terms of 5G networks and the Fixed Wireless Access market. There is not an infinite amount of spectrum available, so operators must maximise the solutions, such as those provided by CBNG, that allow them to take advantage of the under-utilised frequency spectrum bands. I am looking forward to leading CBNG’s activities in this region and building on the great work that the company is doing.”

With more than 30 years of technical and sales experience, Loverso has launched new markets and built new business lines for communications equipment businesses, such as Redline Communications and DragonWave. He previously co-founded NSA Communications, an integrated data and voice communication solutions company, and was responsible for building the organisation from the ground up.

CBNG chief executive officer Nigel Hall adds, “We are thrilled to welcome Charles to CBNG and the wealth of expertise in the broadband wireless industry that he brings. CBNG has key strategic relationships with operators and service providers within the US market and Charles is the right person to continue to develop and expand these relationships moving forward.”

CBNG’s highly successful VectaStar product is the most widely deployed and referenced licensed point-to-multipoint network solution in the world. More than 150 customers are currently using it in over 50 countries worldwide for enterprise access, mobile backhaul, small cell backhaul and ISP networks, with CBNG’s customers including seven of the world’s top 10 mobile operators.

