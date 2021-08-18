Udy Kashkash of RAD

RAD, the provider of secure Industrial IoT (IIoT) backhaul and edge computing solutions, announced that it was selected by Israel’s Ministry of Communications and the Israel Innovation Authority for a pilot project designed to promote the use of 5G.

The pilot will be carried out together with Israel’s National Transport Infrastructure Company and is part of a program to develop smart applications to improve communications infrastructure around the country.

Today, traffic cameras are deployed across Israel to monitor and control road infrastructure and traffic conditions. These cameras are connected over fibre optics, which limits the addition of required cameras in sites that are not served by fibre. The new pilot will deliver live video feeds from traffic cameras over a 5G network using RAD’s SecFlow, enabling fast addition of many new cameras regardless of fibre availability.

The SecFlow is an IIoT gateway, designed for large scale automated networks in smart cities, smart energy, and smart industry environments. Featuring edge computing capabilities, it aggregates and securely delivers traffic from smart meters, sensors, control units, CCTV cameras, and other smart devices over any network, with unified management and fast threat response.

“RAD has been very active in the areas of IoT and 5G. Our solutions in these fields attract attention around the world thanks to the innovation that they bring. RAD’s selection is a vote of confidence in our technology,” says Udy Kashkash, RAD’s CEO and president. “5G will revolutionise industry, transportation, infrastructure, and business. We at RAD are proud to be at the forefront of such initiatives that drive forward the Israeli tech industry.”

Israel’s Ministry of Communications believes that the winning technologies are economic “game changers” that will significantly drive Israeli economy forward. New 5G developments are expected to lead smart technologies in the coming years and generate increased demand worldwide.

