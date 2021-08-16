Alex Berthonneau of WeBuyAnyPhone

Technology trade-in specialist WeBuyAnyPhone has passed a major milestone, clocking up a million devices bought, refreshed and recycled.

The magic number has been reached six years after the company launched WeBuyAnyPhone.com with a mission to be the best value, fastest, simplest and most reliable trade-in website on the market.

Alex Berthonneau, CEO at WeBuyAnyPhone, says, “We are excited to reach this milestone for WeBuyAnyPhone, and honoured that a million happy customers have chosen to recycle their devices with us. “Every single device that comes to us is refreshed to the highest standards and given a new lease of life with a user in the secondary market. That’s a million devices that would otherwise have been left in a drawer or disposed of, and I am pleased that we are having a hugely positive impact on the environment as a result.

“This is just the beginning for WeBuyAnyPhone. We are committed to providing the very best experience on the market and have several innovations in the works as we continue in our mission to become a leading force in technology trade-ins.”

WeBuyAnyPhone, launched in 2015, specialises in mobile phone trade-ins from all manufacturers, and also accepts tablets and wearables. Customers benefit from competitive rates, with popular handsets reaching an average of £5 (€5.87) to £10 (€11.75) more than those sold on competitor sites.

WeBuyAnyPhone’s trade-in promise means customers will always receive the amount they have been quoted as long as their phone, tablet or wearable is in the condition described. Customers have a range of easy options to mail out their device or arrange collection, including a Freepost pack that can be taken to a Post Office, QR code label printing, or Covid-secure collection from home DPD, UPS or even Royal Mail postal workers.

The company has also launched WeBuyAnyPhone for business, designed for ease of use by organisations who want to trade in five or more devices. WeBuyAnyPhone is a finalist in the 2021 Mobile Industry Awards in the Best Recycling Service category alongside fellow industry providers including musicMagpie and O2 Recycle.

