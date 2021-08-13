Kory MacLeod of Tbaytel

Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that Tbaytel, the independently owned telecommunications provider in Canada, has selected key components from Ribbon’s fixed voice core solutions suite to modernise its communications network.

Ribbon is deploying its Virtual C20 Call Controller, G6 Media Gateway, Diametre Signaling Controller (DSC), Policy and Routing Server (PSX) and STIR/SHAKEN (identity assurance) solutions.

“We are committed to delivering our customers the best telecommunications experience possible and this network upgrade is critical to helping us continually offer our residential and business customers the latest in voice and security technology,” says Kory MacLeod, Tbaytel’s vice president and chief technology & information officer. “This was a very competitive project, but in the end, we were extremely pleased with Ribbon’s performance during the proof of concept and the level of service and expertise of their professional services organisation.”

“Tbaytel has built its reputation on being an excellent community and corporate partner who is laser-focused on providing top-tier communications services to its customers, so we are delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with them and excited to help modernise their communications network,” says Dave Shier, Ribbon’s vice president of sales for Canada.

“Ribbon’s comprehensive suite of virtualised network transformation solutions deliver Tbaytel the latest in voice, media, signaling, and routing capabilities, while enabling them to improve their total cost of ownership and dramatically reduce power, real estate and maintenance costs with significantly less hardware requirements.”

Ribbon boasts one of the most comprehensive voice network transformation and security portfolios in the industry and serves communications service providers around the globe ranging from the smallest independent operating companies to the tier-one operators including Verizon, BT, Bharti Airtel and others.

Tbaytel is also leveraging RibbonCare, a comprehensive portfolio of services and support offerings, to minimise their operational expenditures (OPEX) during the upgrade.

