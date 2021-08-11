Jose Duarte of Infovista

Infovista, the global provider of network lifecycle automation, announced the company has entered into an agreement for Extreme Networks to acquire Infovista’s Ipanema SD-WAN business. The transaction is subject to consultations with the Infovista works council.

Infovista’s Ipanema business provides next generation cloud-managed SD-WAN platform that is designed to deliver different workloads and applications faster and more securely across conventional Wide Area Networks and multiple cloud service providers. Infovista’s Ipanema SD-WAN solutions serve approximately 400 customers.

The planned transaction is part of Infovista’s strategic transformation as it sharpens its focus on delivering its cloud-native network lifecycle automation (NLA) platform designed for the 5G era to both Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and Enterprises.

“In dynamic and competitive networking and security markets, our Ipanema SD-WAN business has recently accelerated its expansion by acquiring and migrating customers, demonstrating the relevance of its unique cloud-native SD-WAN strategy.

The planned acquisition will make this business thrive further,” says Jose Duarte, CEO of Infovista. “With this agreement, we are close to reaching another milestone in the execution of our strategy to make Infovista a global market leader in 5G and next-generation networks, focused on the growing network lifecycle automation requirements of our CSP and large enterprise customers.”

Transaction details

Upon completion of the required works council consultations, Infovista will enter into a definitive purchase agreement with Extreme. The acquisition is expected to close in October 2021.

