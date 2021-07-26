Viktor Underwood of Quickchannel

Quickchannel has released user statistics based on the performance of its own online streaming and recording platform, confirming what most users may have guessed, a surge in video and streaming usage throughout 2020 and 2021.

The sharp increase in figures can be attributed in large part to the worldwide adoption of hybrid and remote working since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, leading countless professionals to rely more on streaming technology to conduct business.

Viktor Underwood, CEO of Quickchannel says, “It is easy to assume that the increase in streamed content over the past 18 months can exclusively be attributed to the pandemic, but the truth of the matter is that COVID-19 has merely accelerated a trend that was already taking place. Businesses are increasingly embracing a digital way of working and now, as we adjust to a world where travel may be restricted to an extent, video streaming has become a key tool to help brands get in front of their customers.”

Quickchannel offers a streaming platform that allows users to create, manage and distribute online video content and communication. In the first six months of 2021, Quickchannel’s platform saw an increase of 61% in videos and livestreams created on the platform in comparison to 2020.

The company also recorded a boost in the number of unique viewers (28%) of its hosted content. As a result of this growth, Quickchannel saw over 102,378 hours and 25.8 million minutes of watched streams. In total, there has been a 6.1 million increase in the minutes since last year.

Underwood adds, “The insights that we’ve gathered from our own platform’s performance provide us with the confidence that, even with restrictions gradually being removed, there will still be a strong demand for streaming solutions as many businesses will continue to embrace hybrid working. We do not view this as a temporary reaction to the status quo, but the first step towards the integration of video streaming into the way companies do business.”

Founded in Stockholm in 1995, Quickchannel has always been dedicated to delivering video and streaming solutions. The company aims to help organisations save time by reducing travel, and save money by reaching larger audiences and reducing the impact on the environment by embracing digital technology.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus