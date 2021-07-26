Dave Shier of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that Rogers Communications, a technology and media company, has selected Ribbon’s optical networking solution to upgrade its transport network.

Rogers is tier-one North American service providers to leverage DWDM 400G ZR+ technology, which supports multiple 400 Gigabits-per-second (400G) connections for increased capacity across its national footprint.

“The deployment of this technology for world-class telecommunications networks is an important step forward for the industry,” says, Ian Redpath, practice leader, transport and components, Omdia. “When compared to existing embedded solutions, 400G ZR+ is an innovative technology that offers numerous benefits, including lowering the cost per bit, reducing power consumption, and simplifying network sparing.”

“Rogers is demonstrating their foresight, leadership and innovation by being service providers in North America to introduce 400G ZR+ technology, which will allow them to modernise their transport network,” says, Sam Bucci, executive vice president and general manager of Ribbon’s IP Optical Networks Business Unit. “We are delighted that Rogers saw the differentiation in our solutions and entrusted Ribbon with this strategic rollout. Our Optical Transport solution enables Rogers to help future-proof their network and extend their leadership in 5G services deployment across Canada.”

“We are thrilled to expand our already strong partnership with Rogers,” says, Dave Shier, Ribbon’s vice president of sales for Canada. “We look forward to leveraging our strong presence in Canada to support the deployment of Rogers’ innovative Optical Transport network.”

“At Rogers, we remain focused on enhancing and expanding our networks to bring our customers the most reliable wireless experience in the country,” says, Kye Prigg, senior vice president, access networks and operations. “Our agreement with Ribbon will help us continue to maximise the efficiency and performance of our network, utilising the latest in software defined network technology to help bolster Canada’s reliable wireless network.”

The deployment is powered by Ribbon’s Apollo optical networking and MUSE SDN platforms. The MUSE Software Defined Networking (SDN) Domain Orchestrator enables Rogers to design and analyse their optical network deployment, rapidly automate the creation of new services, and ensure the network is optimised, available, and running at peak efficiency. The solution is designed to provide unparalleled levels of performance and agility for both metro and long-haul networks.

