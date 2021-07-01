Aaron Brown of Onestream

Workstream, a broadband service that is reportedly ultra-secure and reliable, has been launched. It aims to provide service for millions of remote and hybrid workers who currently depend on vulnerable and unstable home connections.

Broadband provider Onestream has designed Workstream to offer business-grade security and service to millions of homeworkers who still rely on domestic connections despite serious concerns over data protection and performance.

Research shows that 99% of homeworkers feel a better connection would enable them to work from home more often. Workstream’s hardware and software is developed in-house to enable employers to give staff a totally separate business connection at home, with the option to split bandwidth between domestic and business use.

Users are sent a powerful business-grade plug-and-play router set up for each business’s specific needs. The system can be optimised to prioritise business apps such as Zoom and Teams, automatically detecting that they are in use to enable high-quality, stutter-free video meetings.

An optional 4G failover can provide seamless backup in the event of a broadband outage, while a portal for employers enables full visibility of the service along with the ability to remotely manage IT policies and proactively detect faults.

Aaron Brown, CEO of Onestream, says, “Millions of workers around the UK are relying on domestic broadband connections to get them through the working day. These were never intended for business use and are, in many cases, not fit for purpose. As organisations increasingly adopt remote and hybrid working models they need business-grade security to ensure they comply with data protection regulations, and performance they can rely on.

“Workstream has been developed by our in-house teams to meet this challenge head-on, providing businesses with powerful hardware and a complete managed service that minimises security vulnerabilities and reduces downtime. We believe Workstream is a game-changer for businesses, equipping their teams with the quality of connection they need to be equally productive wherever they are working,” he adds.

Workstream offers a range of cost centre management options to give businesses full flexibility. The service can also be provided as a perk for employees who work remotely, covering the cost of their home and business connection together.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus