Nokia announced that it has opened its first Open RAN (O-RAN) Collaboration and Testing Centre at its offices in Dallas, Texas. The centre is designed to support the development of partnerships among O-RAN vendors that will help with the verification, introduction and launch of O-RAN compliant solutions to market.

In particular, vendors will be able to execute Interoperability Tests (IOT) and end-to-end testing for O-RU/O-DU Open Fronthaul as well as xAPP testing for Nokia’s near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). The project is the latest in Nokia’s continued commitment to O-RAN, vRAN and Edge Cloud innovation. Nokia plans to open similar facilities at its other global offices around the world in the future.

The Nokia O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Centre provides a collaborative, open, and impartial working environment to perform tests with the aim of launching O-RAN compliant solutions. The Centre provides a venue to collaborate as well as validate different areas such as control, user, management and synchronisation plane compliance with O-RAN Alliance specifications. The short-term focus is on Open Fronthaul and near-real-time RIC expanding to other O-RAN interfaces in the near future.

The Nokia O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Centre is also designed to execute IOT and end-to-end testing for O-RU/O-DU Open Fronthaul and xAPP testing for the near-real time RIC. It is built with a variety of support nodes and test tools to ensure a collaborative, open, and confidential test environment.

The centre also places particular emphasis on the protection of participants’ intellectual property and confidential material. It provides work area isolation of vendor personnel, equipment and data through access controls, separate secure work areas, and network segregation.

Pasi Toivanen, head of edge cloud at Nokia, commented, “Our new O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Centre highlights our continued commitment towards O-RAN and the development of new solutions. At our Dallas offices we have created a collaborative and secure working environment that offers best-in-class facilities to help our partners achieve their goal.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus