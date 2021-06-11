Vishal Dixit of Vodafone UK

Vodafone has been chosen by Lebara to continue to be the host network for its UK Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) business, Lebara Mobile, in a new three-and-a-half-year exclusive deal.

Lebara Mobile customers will now be able to access Vodafone’s 5G service. Customers will continue to be able to use Vodafone’s 4G network, with new features such as 4G Calling being launched this year.

As part of the extended partnership, Lebara Group will also use Vodafone’s sponsored roaming service to give its customers roaming in 215 countries. Lebara has operations in Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Vishal Dixit, strategy & wholesale director at Vodafone UK, says, “The extension of our 14-year relationship with Lebara is testament to working in a true partnership. We’re delighted to be able to ensure Lebara Mobile customers can access the latest technologies that will give them improved coverage, reliability and speed, as well as access to Vodafone’s network when they are abroad. We look forward to continuing to work with Lebara, helping them achieve their growth ambitions.”

Rajesh Dongre, commercial director at Lebara UK, says, “Vodafone have been a fantastic partner to work with and have fully supported us with our ambition to broaden our appeal, and the extension to our agreement will allow us to accelerate this approach. Our partnership with Vodafone will also provide some of the very latest innovations, such as 5G, at a time when connected devices are playing an increasingly central role in all our lives. We are really excited to be bringing new features to our customers and are confident they will find Lebara Mobile offers a great choice of services.”

