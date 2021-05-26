Ken Kennedy of CSG

CSG announced it has formally acquired Tango Telecom, a supplier of convergent policy control and messaging solutions. The acquisition, which closed on May 5th, is the culmination of a long-standing relationship that delivers end-to-end digital monetisation solutions to some of the world’s largest communication service providers (CSPs).

The acquisition of Tango Telecom reportedly arms CSG with real-time, dynamic policy and call control management. This, coupled with CSG’s charging and digital monetisation capabilities, is designed to form a complete end-to-end solution for converged voice and data services across 3G, 4G and 5G networks, and delivers enhanced monetisation of B2B2x business models.

“Tango Telecom and its core policy control and messaging capabilities are a natural extension to CSG’s innovative digital monetisation portfolio, aligning with our growth strategy and leadership in the wireless space,” says Ken Kennedy, COO and head of revenue management & digital monetisation at CSG.

“5G is accelerating the number of digital services CSPs can deliver over next generation networks. This new paradigm opens the doors to new data revenue streams that will enable CSPs to monetise every aspect of their customers’ at-home and on-the-go experience. The addition of Tango Telecom to the CSG platform means our CSP customers can more effectively manage data transactions that not only underpin the delivery of critical services, but also are the catalyst for delivering dynamic and exceptional end customer experiences.”

“Unless CSPs urgently modernise their monetisation stacks, they will be unable to support the emerging business models that 5G will trigger,” comments John Abraham, principal analyst at Analysys Mason. “By deploying a unified platform that serves all networks and digital services, CSPs can greatly reduce their risk, cost and complexity, while simultaneously provide the flexibility needed to monetise their 5G networks and roll-out IoT and other digital services.”

Tango Telecom is a privately-owned company headquartered in Limerick, Ireland with solutions serving one billion subscribers in more than 50 countries.

“Our decade-long relationship with CSG has powered end-to-end mobile monetisation solutions for leading providers around the world,” adds Dr. Colm Ward, CEO of Tango Telecom. “Now as a combined company, we can harness the momentum we’ve built to further accelerate the growth of our CSP customers, enabling them to capture greater market share and capitalise on new revenue generating sources powered by the world of 5G.”

