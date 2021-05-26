Liz Bauer of CSG

CSG announced the appointment of one of its leaders, Liz Bauer, to the role of executive vice president and chief marketing and customer officer. Described by the company as a creative and innovative industry leader, Bauer has been instrumental in developing and growing CSG’s business success over the last two decades.

Previously senior vice president, chief investor relations and communications officer, Bauer’s influence at CSG has reportedly stretched across the company’s growth strategy, values-based culture, investor and analyst relations, communications and marketing, and its customer-first business approach.

CSG president and CEO, Brian Shepherd knows Bauer’s passion for building strong and successful teams coupled with her expansive track record of cross-functional accomplishments continue to distinguish her journey at CSG.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate to work shoulder-to-shoulder with Liz since 2016 and know first-hand the impact she’s made on the company, our people, and our customers. From helping CSG make a bigger impact in the communities and industries we serve, to bringing a customer-obsessed approach to everything we do, to strengthening our culture and accelerating our growth, Liz is a critical member of the CSG executive leadership team,” Shepherd says.

“I feel privileged to have played a part in the company’s evolution and growth over the years,” Bauer says. “We’ve done this by investing in and amplifying CSG’s strengths, which include our people, our domain expertise and our history of delivering on our commitments.

“CSG’s success is the result of our decades-long commitment to understanding our customers and aligning our strategy, our employees and our industry-leading technology platforms around putting them first. I’m excited to continue our work in this critical area of differentiation for CSG, as we work hard to elevate both our culture and the business.”

As chief customer officer, Bauer and her team work side-by-side with CSG’s other business functions to deliver a differentiated customer experience, deepen its customer relationships, and win more new business. In addition, in her role as chief marketing officer, Bauer will continue to position and differentiate the CSG brand through multiple channels and stakeholders in the marketplace, with a focus on accelerating growth in existing and new verticals.

In addition to her work at CSG, Bauer is a current member of the World 50 CXO 50 community. She served on the board of the National Investor Relations Institute, the founding board of West Denver Preparatory Charter School and previously chaired the Rocky Mountain WICT Gala. Bauer is based in and works out of the company’s global headquarters in Denver.

