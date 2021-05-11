Lanner Electronics releases the NCA-6520, a 2U 19″ rackmount network security appliance featuring dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, higher throughputs, built-in crypto acceleration and exceptional NIC module expansion.

Powered by the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors with up to 40 cores, PCIe-Gen4 support and 1.2x memory capacity, NCA-6520 features powerful networking processing capability and higher throughput.

“The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor will deliver enhanced performance for network security workloads through increased processor cores, higher memory bandwidth and faster input/output,” says Jeans Tseng, chief technology officer at Lanner Electronics. “With Intel® 3rd Gen Xeon® Scalable processors, Lanner network appliances can offer up to 1.94x more secure networking connections and achieve significantly faster speeds to support cloud, edge and work-from-home use cases.”

The integrated 100Gbps Intel QuickAssist technology is a hardware technology that accelerates critical workloads such as data compression and cryptography across server, storage and network applications. In addition, Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) offers hardware-based memory encryption for isolating specific application code and data in memory, allowing NIC module insertion/extraction with almost no performance impact.

The NCA-6520 is equipped with 8 NIC module slots, capable of delivering almost any networking interface and I/O configuration. The purpose-built modular kits developed to optimise for a broad selection of expansion requirement, including 1/10/25/40/100G copper/fibre interface, NVMe SSD storage, 4K video transcoding and WiFi/LTE connectivity. The upper layer of NCA-6520 NIC modules slots also support hot-swappable PCIe functionality.

In terms of product specification, NCA-6520 accommodates up to twenty-four 288-pin DDR4 R-DIMM/LRDIMM at 2133/2400/2666/2933/3200 MHz, providing up to 1536GB of system memory. Other notable features include 2x HDD/SSD drive bays, 850W 1+1 ATX redundant powers, 2x PCI-E *16 expansion slots, 3x M.2 and 4x individual hot-swappable smart fans.

NCA-6520

2U 19″ Rackmount Network Appliance Built with 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor (Codenamed Ice Lake SP)

Dual 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor With PCIe 4.0 Support

24x DDR4 Memory Slots With NUMA support, Max. 1536GB

8x NIC Slots, 2x GbE RJ45, 1x RJ45 Console, 1x LOM, 2x USB 3.0

2x PCI-E*16 FH/FL (By Project), 3x M.2-2280, M Key

100G Intel® QuickAssist Technology

4x Individual Hot-swappable Fans, 850W 1+1 ATX Redundant PSUs

