Cato Lammenes of Tampnet Carrier

Tampnet, a global provider of high capacity, low latency connectivity to onshore and offshore installations, has optimised its Stockholm-London network route enabling ultra-low latency (ULL) connectivity between Digiplex, Upplands, Vasby, Stockholm and Interxion LON1, London data centres. This traffic is passing across its wholly-owned and operated subsea cable, Tampnet South.

Tampnet builds, owns and operates its own terrestrial and subsea network delivering a path between the Nordics and the United Kingdom. The redesigned and optimised ULL route between Stockholm and London leverages state-of-the-art optical switching and a proprietary wet path across the North Sea on Tampnet South.

This route and enhanced design offers as one of the lowest latency path available on the market. The newly optimised ULL route offers guaranteed SLAs and diverse subsea routing, with protection for the highly competitive and regulated Fintech sector.

“For the past five years Tampnet has offered low-latency connections between Stockholm and London to the High Frequency Trading (HFT) community only through partners,” comments Cato Lammenes, managing director of Tampnet Carrier.

“Redesigned and optimised for High Frequency Trading (HFT) to achieve the lowest possible latency for Ethernet or Wavelength services, we reiterate our commitment to continually improving our network routing and design capabilities. Now we are bringing our network solutions directly to financial services customers for the first time.”

Tampnet Carrier’s optimised route cements the company’s position as the ULL network and subsea provider between Stockholm and London, now available directly to the market with the high level of SLAs guaranteed.

For more information including latency guarantees, turn-up timelines and specific network details, Click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus