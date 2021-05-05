Rima Manna of Nokia

Nokia has agreed a deal to supply 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) equipment to Ooredoo Kuwait for the operator’s customer premises. A provider of FWA, Ooredoo is now offering the Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway as a premium internet device for residential and business customers.

Nokia’s self-installable 5G FWA gateway incorporates Wi-Fi 6 with self-optimising mesh technology to optimise performance in real time and includes advanced antenna designs with higher throughput and better coverage resulting in improved customer experience and a lower operational cost for Ooredoo.

Ooredoo is using FWA to extend the reach of its fibre network to premises not easily connected with direct fibre lines. This will support the company to significantly increase its fixed broadband customer base across the country.

Essa Haider, director of network planning and design, Ooredoo Kuwait, says, “Fixed broadband is essential for Kuwait’s economic growth and diversification. 5G Fixed Wireless Access is a key component of our strategy and we’re delighted to be partnering with Nokia to provide better coverage, reach and speed.”

Rima Manna, head of the Middle East market unit, Nokia MEA, says, “We are extremely proud to have been selected by Ooredoo to offer our FWA FastMile solution to customers who want a great experience and easy installation. With this significant deal, we strengthen our partnership with Ooredoo Kuwait and looking forward to working with the operator more closely to deliver compelling 5G experiences to its customers.”

