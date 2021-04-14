NI announced that it has joined ATIS’ Next G Alliance as a founding member. The Next G Alliance initiative seeks to advance North American mobile technology leadership in 6G by building on the long-term evolution of 5G over the next decade.

NI will work closely with the Next G Alliance and its members to identify research priorities central to the development, standardisation, manufacturing and market readiness for 6G.

The Next G Alliance is named after its primary goal; to establish North American preeminence in the 5G evolutionary path and 6G development. It is an outgrowth of ATIS’ Call to Action Promoting U.S. Leadership on the Path to 6G . Collectively, this ecosystem will be central to defining the Next G vision.

As a member of the Next G Alliance, NI will help identify research priorities and connect wireless researchers with integrated hardware and software technologies to accelerate engineering discovery a process that will help create a path forward for the future of wireless. By providing deep domain knowledge and expertise in advanced wireless research, NI will collaborate with researchers as they quickly define and realise the possibilities of the 6G ecosystem to ultimately engineer the extraordinary.

“At NI, test and measurement plays a critical role in accelerating the discovery process for advanced wireless research,” says Charles Schroeder, technology fellow at NI. “Although 6G may seem far away to some, academic and industry researchers have already begun the experiments and research that will ultimately lead to the creation of a 6G wireless standard.

We’re excited to work closely with partners like the Next G Alliance to create a more holistic pathway to product realisation and accelerate the market towards Next G readiness.”

“As other regions of the world launch ambitious 6G R&D initiatives, North American industry must step forward now to create the road map for strong global mobile technology leadership into the next decade,” says ATIS president and CEO Susan Miller.

“The work of NI and the other Next G Alliance members is critical to advancing North American global leadership over the 5G evolutionary path and 6G development. It is establishing what is needed to promote a vibrant marketplace for North American innovation in 6G introduction, adoption and commercialisation.”

For information about the Next G Alliance visit here. Read about NI’s perspective on 6G in this white paper .

