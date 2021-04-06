London, UK. April 1st, 2021 – WeKnow Media Ltd, the award organisers, are pleased to announce that the 4th annual IoT Global Awards are now Open for Entries.

“We say this every year but with each year the bar is set higher and higher. 2021 is no exception, our mission is to recognise the best of the best, the most innovative people, enterprises, services and products in the IoT industry,” says Jeremy Cowan, editorial director & publisher at WeKnow Media Ltd.

We want to commend the Internet of Things (IoT) industry for stepping up during the on-going pandemic, using their innovations to help people and enterprises cope and adapt, supporting medical institutions with new solutions and technology and assisting governments to track, trace and monitor the spread of the virus.

We hope to see many of these innovations entered in the 11 industry categories which encompass every sector touched by the Internet of Things.

The categories for entry are:

Automotive, transport & travel Big data, cloud & analytics Connected consumer & smart home Connected health or wearable tech Industry & construction Research & development or new launch Retail, marketing & hospitality Securing IoT Smart cities, government & utilities IoT Executive of the year Start-up, business development or ecosystem of the year

Each year an independent and qualified panel of judges selects 11 of the very best organisations, companies, start-ups and business leaders from the IoT sector out of hundreds of applications.

Shortlisted and winning entries will receive unrivalled media exposure across our leading IoT and Telecoms media brands; IoT Now, VanillaPlus, The Evolving Enterprise, and the IoT Global Network and via our huge media partner network with a combined audience of 200,000+ IoT industry professionals.

“Winners of the IoT Global Awards set the standard, they’re seen as the industry benchmark. Many IoT start-ups and enterprises introducing new solutions have used this platform to launch their products and services, bring attention to their brand, show their thought leadership, shorten their time to trust and therefore time to market,” Cowan reveals.

The awards kick off with an Early Bird Special Entry Price of £139 per category. There is no limit to how many categories you can enter.

The all-important deadline to remember is the closing date for entries is midnight (GMT) on Monday, 18th October 2021.

The Winners will be announced live on the IoT Global Awards website on the 22nd of November 2021.

The awards programme is a global event, open to organisations of any size from anywhere in the world.

We are looking for the best in IoT, is that you?

To enter and for all further information go to https://iotglobalawards.com

