6GWorld,Inc., an independent home for thought leadership Beyond 5G, reports it will be hosting the second annual 6G Symposium virtually from May 4 6. This is a forum established to engage leaders and decisionmakers shaping the 6G roadmap.

6G Symposium Spring is a three-day virtual conference featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, and VIP perspectives around the promise of 6G wireless technology. The current agenda, registration details, and speaker updates may be found on the 6G Symposium website here.

Keynote speakers and panelists for the upcoming symposium include Bell Labs CTO Volker Ziegler, 5GIA chairman Colin Willcock, and NXP Semiconductors EVP and general manager Paul Hart. Policy and academic supporters include L’Agence Nationale des Fréquences (ANFR), University College of London (UCL), and Dresden University of Technology.

The inaugural 6G Symposium sparked industry discussion on the trends and roadmaps leading towards 6G, attracting more than 4,000 registrants from over 2,700 companies around the globe to hear expert perspectives from across industry, academia, and government.

This year 6GWorld is hosting two regionally-focused events to increase public awareness, excitement, and engagement around articulating a global but nuanced vision for 6G. The European-focused 6G Symposium Spring will be organised by the University of Surrey, the University of Oulu, and wireless research company InterDigital, and feature speakers and panels that continue the vital discussions around 6G fundamentals, a 6G digital society in Europe, technology research and design, and more.

“Europe’s the homeland of Industry 4.0 and has strong academic traditions. The region is well placed to compete in 6G development, which we know will entail much more technical diversity than previous generations,” says Matti Latva-aho, director for 6G Flagship, at Finland’s University of Oulu.

InterDigital’s vice president of Europe R&D, Alan Carlton adds, “We aim to understand the services and applications 6G needs to deliver for society and industry the ‘why’ of 6G. Then we can sensibly discuss the technology, the ‘how’, and make sure the two sides marry up.”

“We must involve, from the start, a wider range of stakeholders to ensure communications beyond 5G are fit for purpose,” comments Rahim Tafazolli, director of Institute for Communication Systems and 6GIC, University of Surrey, UK. “The 6G Symposium is a unique international forum for this debate.”

To register and learn more about the 6G Symposium Spring event agenda, speaker updates, and registration details, please visit the 6G Symposium website.

