Mette Slesvig of Cibicom

Nokia has announced an agreement with the Danish operator and internet service provider (ISP) Cibicom to implement a new 450MHz LTE (4G) network. The project will ensure that key mission-critical services throughout the country have access to highly reliable and secure connectivity as well as building preparedness for mass volume IoT adoption.

The deal means replacing the existing Cibicom radio networks and migrating them to a new framework that will enable full 4G data coverage across Denmark, as well as mass-volume IoT connectivity. Building on the company’s 450mHz license acquisition in June, the project will not only allow Cibicom to improve its offering to utility companies but also ensures that the service provider is in a strong position to adapt to changing customer requirements and offer new opportunities and application support around 5G 3.5Ghz.

This deployment will enhance Cibicom’s credentials as the supplier of critical and business-critical infrastructure, such as waste, water, energy, and transportation. Smart grids and remote managed petrol stations are just some of the areas where these systems will be needed, as well as “blue light” emergency services, such as the police and ambulance services.

Currently, Cibicom covers 98% of Denmark and the deal will maintain that level of coverage, as well as provide improved connectivity for private households in neighboring Greenland.

Mette Slesvig, COO operations at Cibicom, says “Our decision to choose Nokia was based not only on their radio access technology but also their ability to provide a service that is reliable, robust, and secure. With IoT and managed services becoming increasingly important to our critical business customers, we need a partner that can not only provide network and service quality support for LTE-M communications but can adapt with us to provide more capacity and be ready for whatever customers need us to provide.”

Lise Karstensen, head of Nordics at Nokia, says, “Radio networks supplying waste, water, energy, and transportation services must not only be foundationally sound and built to last but also prioritise security, quality, and reliability. In addition, these sectors are also witnessing a growing need for IoT-powered remote monitoring and management solutions, increasing the focus on network and service quality, as well as uptime. This technology upgrade will make Cibicom’s network ready for current and future demand.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus