Huawei and China Mobile Guangdong achieved a significant milestone with the pilot of their latest innovation 5G indoor distributed Massive MIMO.

This pilot was completed in the 2.6 GHz inter-frequency networking (80 MHz + 80 MHz) in Huawei’s Southern Factory in Dongguan, an important industrial city in China’s Pearl River Delta. The cell uplink throughput peaked at 1.2 Gbps, showing that this innovative solution can ensure high-quality uplink experience end to end for smart manufacturing applications.

Southern Factory is looking to harness the manufacturing and management techniques featuring real-time and flexible information combination throughout the entire business process, from production to management of quality, logistics, equipment, and product lifecycles. 5G opens up a new horizon for the factory to implement smart, flexible, and transparent manufacturing based on wireless technologies.

The pilot was conducted using LampSite, Huawei’s 5G digital indoor network product, based on the 2.6 GHz inter-frequency networking (80 MHz + 80 MHz). Distributed Massive MIMO was enabled in multiple 5G indoor cells to provide the large capacity needed to support 5GtoB services and meet their high requirements for uplink experience. The peak uplink experience was quadrupled compared with traditional 4T4R cells.

Indoor distributed Massive MIMO introduces Massive MIMO for macro base stations to indoor networks. It is an innovative approach by Huawei to continuously increase the capacity of indoor 5G networks. The technology supports up to 64T64R channels and pools beamforming, MU-MIMO, and other technologies to ensure high capacity in the uplink and consistent user-perceived data speeds.

Such a high level of performance makes it perfectly for smart production in which service terminals are frequently relocated for flexible production. Adding another competitive edge to empower 5G to transform industries.

The pilot is of great significance to 5GtoB, providing carriers with a new option to ensure premium uplink experience for emerging industrial services, such as video transfer and AGV operations, and expand 5GtoB to factories, ports, power grids, airports, transportation, security, and many other industrial markets.

Huawei will continue to work with China Mobile Guangdong in innovating 5G to improve 5G performance, build competitive 5G networks, and lead the development of 5GtoB.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus