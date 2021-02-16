Gerardo Giaretta of Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Altran, part of the Capgemini Group, plans to pre-integrate and validate its 5G NR (new radio) software offering on the Qualcomm® 5G RAN platform for small cells (FSM100xx). It is doing so in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

This solution is designed to accelerate development time and lower development cost for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) building high-speed, low-latency private and public 5G small cells and radio units based on the Qualcomm 5G RAN platform while creating an open 5G radio access network (RAN) solution with optimised Altran 5G L2 and L3 RAN software.

The software solution addresses both Sub6 and mmWave deployment use cases for telecom operators, private networks, and both integrated enterprise and open radio access network (O-RAN)-compliant enterprise small cells.

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, the global small-cell 5G network market is projected to reach US$28 billion (€23.07 billion) by 2027, growing at a compound annual rate of 78%. Fuelling this explosive growth will be Intelligent Industry transformation, enterprise use cases and telecom operators’ and private 5G networks’ need for better indoor coverage.

This engagement between Altran and Qualcomm Technologies aims to provide a mature 5G platform addressing these needs along with usage for CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) across multiple vertical markets, public safety and defense tactical communications scenarios.

Altran’s 5G software framework helps OEMs accelerate their 5G RAN solution development and provides a choice to the original device manufacturer (ODM) community to integrate Altran 5G software as an independent software solution into their disaggregated open RAN hardware. The software supports both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes of operation, supporting enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable and low-latency communications (URLCC) and massive machine-type communications (mMTC) deployment use cases for telecommunications, enterprise and industrial solutions.

Altran also offers its edge computing software as part of its 5G private network offering, which helps create an end-to-end solution for both enterprises and telecom operators.

“This 5G relationship is built on longstanding, trusted and successful cooperation between both companies from the 4G era, and leverages the in-depth expertise the companies bring in enabling 5G connectivity infrastructure,” says Brian Bronson, managing director for the Americas & APAC, engineering and R&D at Capgemini.

“Altran 5G CU and DU Control Plane software and the Qualcomm 5G RAN platform for small cells together aim to be a transformative force for private and public 5G networks. This combination of the industry’s best independent, feature-rich 5G control plane and a mature 5G RAN platform will accelerate development of the overall 5G OEM and ODM ecosystem.”

“Qualcomm Technologies is very happy to be working with Altran to usher in the 5G era by accelerating impactful private and public 5G networking use cases, and helping our customers get to market faster and with better products,” says Gerardo Giaretta, senior director of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Building on the successful cooperation in 4G, Altran software and the Qualcomm 5G RAN platform for small cells are designed to provide a powerful combination to help our customers unlock the full potential of 5G mmWave and sub-6 networks.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus