Nokia announced it has achieved a major network capacity milestone with its long-standing partner Elisa while preparing the operator’s network for the future. Through a live commercial trial, the companies are proving the 1T (terabit) clear-channel interface deployment to efficiently scale Elisa’s network to support new applications and access technologies.

The exponential demand for connectivity and bandwidth driven by cloud computing, video streaming, AI, IoT and 5G, coupled with changing internet traffic patterns among consumers, home workers and businesses is pushing capacity limits of communication service provider (CSP) networks. As CSPs look to combine gigabit capable fixed and wireless access technologies, the IP networks that carry this broadband traffic must scale in lockstep.

Most networks are still operating a multitude of 100GE ports, with 400GE on the horizon. Nokia’s trial with Elisa is proving out terabit interfaces.

Elisa upgraded some of its Nokia 7950 Extensible Routing System (XRS) nodes with 1T interfaces powered by Nokia’s FP4 chipset, the terabit capable routing silicon. The new FP4 terabit linecard supports two 1T ports and demonstrated deployment readiness by carrying live traffic on Elisa’s network.

Besides a 10x boost in capacity, terabit links simplify operational complexity and overheads by avoiding the need to distribute terabit flows on high capacity routes over multiple lower rate interfaces in link aggregation groups.

Kalle Lehtinen, CTO, at Elisa, saiys, “Elisa continues its string of world firsts with this record-breaking IP routing capability achieved with Nokia, enabling us to leapfrog an 800G progression that other service providers are only strategising about. This strengthens our position as a global 5G leader and gigabit broadband service provider, allowing us to stay ahead of the curve and maintain our commitment to our customers.”

Ken Kutzler, vice president of IP Routing Hardware at Nokia, says “Nokia is honoured to have a longstanding partnership with Elisa. Delivering FP4-based 1T ports in the 7950 XRS is a testament to Nokia’s innovation and drive to push the technology envelope, maximising investments for customers like Elisa.”

