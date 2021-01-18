Julio Villafane of Ribbons Communications

Datora is migrating its network from Ribbon’s appliance-based SBCs to its cloud-native SBC Software Edition (SBC SWe). This is according to a report from Ribbon Communications Inc, a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors. It says that Datora will leverage the SBC SWe for both network interconnect and network access use cases.

“We’re pleased to entrust our network modernisation to Ribbon thanks to our long-term relationship, we are familiar with the quality of their solutions and their ability to execute,” says Samy Uziel, engineering & operations director at Datora. “The SBC SWe performed extremely well during our trials, making complex routing decisions flawlessly even when dealing with high volumes of call traffic.”

Ribbon’s SBC SWe replicates the features and capabilities of its award-winning appliance-based SBCs in a cloud-native, software footprint. Customers deploying the SBC SWe benefit from secure real-time communications on any private or public cloud environment, without compromising scale or performance. The SBC SWe eliminates CapEx spend on unused capacity and delivers flexibility by allocating virtual cloud resources on demand.

“This deployment showcases our ability to help our customers migrate to the cloud easily and efficiently, enabling them to gain increased flexibility and efficiencies in their network,” comments Julio Villafañe, Ribbon’s VP of sales for the Caribbean and Latin American Region. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Datora for years to come.”

