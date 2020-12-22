Vodafone Group Plc and its wholly-owned subsidiary Vodafone Vierte Verwaltungs AG announce a tender offer to all other shareholders of Kabel Deutschland Holding AG.

Vodafone will offer the KDG shareholders cash consideration of €103 for each outstanding KDG share. Vodafone has received irrevocable undertakings from entities advised by the D. E. Shaw group, by Elliott Advisers (UK) Limited and by UBS O’Connor LLC to accept the Offer for all of their KDG shares, representing approximately 17.1% of the share capital of KDG. Following completion of the Offer, Vodafone will own at least 93.8% of the outstanding share capital of KDG.

The consideration for the shares of the Accepting Shareholders in KDG who have given irrevocable undertakings is €1,557 million. If all KDG minorities tender their shares, the consideration will increase to €2,119 million. The cash consideration will be funded from Vodafone’s existing cash resources.

The Offer is beneficial to Vodafone and will:

be immediately accretive for both adjusted earnings per share

be neutral to Vodafone Group’s credit ratings

reduce Vodafone’s exposure to ongoing legal proceedings related to the KDG acquisition.

The Offer compares to the current 30 day VWAP of €108 per share

Background to the offer

Vodafone announced its intention to acquire KDG in June 2013 via a voluntary public takeover offer. The offer settled and completed in October 2013, with Vodafone owning 76.8% of KDG. Subsequently, Vodafone entered into a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement (the “DPLTA”) in December 2013, taking effect on 1 April 2014, which allowed the integration of Vodafone Germany and KDG.

Pursuant to the DPLTA, Vodafone undertook to pay to the minority shareholders of KDG an annually recurring net compensation of €3.17 per KDG share in cash. Vodafone also agreed, upon demand, to purchase such minority shareholders’ KDG shares for €84.53 per share in cash (the ‘Put Option’).

In accordance with German law, the Put Option price increases every year based on a formula of: German base rate plus 5% less dividends paid. Consequently, the current effective cost of funding for Vodafone is 4.12%, which is significantly higher than its borrowing cost. The Put Option Price as at 30 September 2020 was €92 per KDG share.

At the instigation of the KDG minority shareholders, the Munich District Court considered the adequacy of the mandatory cash offer made to minority shareholders in Vodafone’s takeover of KDG. In November 2019, the Munich District Court ruled that the compensation Vodafone paid was “adequate” given KDG’s earnings potential based on an outlook set out by the Board of KDG in November 2013. A number of KDG minority shareholders appealed this decision, triggering an appeals process which has now commenced and is expected to take several years to complete.

