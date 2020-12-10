ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, announced that it has helped the Henan branch of China Mobile complete the cross-vendor management capability test of the SDN single-layer controller.

The test has verified the capabilities of ZTE’s single-layer controller in cross-vendor equipment management, automatic intra-domain L3VPN service provisioning and LDP (Label Distribution Protocol) service restoration in the network with multi-vendor routerss, in a bid to help China Mobile build simplified, efficient and intelligent backbone private networks.

In the test, ZTE’s ZENIC ONE intelligent management and control system is adopted to directly interconnect routers from major vendors including ZTE. Moreover, ZTE and China Mobile have deployed Segment Routing (SR) tunnels in the existing network, and completed end-to-end path computation and active/standby protection path distribution on the single-layer controller, thereby implementing automatic provisioning of L3VPN services, LDP service restoration and fast fault convergence.

ZTE and China Mobile have also complete a series of test items, such as BGP (Border Gateway Protocol), OSPF (Open Shortest Path First) and static routing protocol access at the Customer Edge (CE) side, IPv4/IPv6 dual-stack access traffic monitoring and QoS rate limit.

Meanwhile, ZTE has verifed the collaboration of the single-layer controller with vBRAS, thereby achieving automatic provisioning of enterprise private line services and residential broadband Internet services.

As an SDN controller product oriented to SDN/NFV evolution, ZTE’s ZENIC ONE provides powerful intelligent network O&M. It features a user-friendly graphical human-machine interface while integrating the network management component, network control component, network collecting component, and network analysis component as micro-services.

ZTE’s ZENIC ONE can either interconnect with the third-party SDN controller or other network management systems with the orchestration component or directly interconnect with the third-party network elements through the standardised SBI(Southbound Interface).

ZTE, bolstered with its superior cloud products and solutions, has been continuously supporting China Mobile in the cloud-network synergy field, maximising the advantages of network resources and providing network guarantee for more convenient and flexible 5G services.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus