KP Goh of Nokia

Nokia announced that its IP/MPLS network solution has been selected and deployed by Pelindo 4, a port management company in Indonesia, to provide LTE wireless connectivity for remote real-time monitoring of its crane performance and operation.

Nokia, with its partner Kurnia Energy Engineering (KEE), has deployed its 7705 Service Aggregation Router–Hm, which extends IP/MPLS services over cellular and WLAN networks, on all the cranes across the Makassar Container Terminal (TPM).

With this networking capability, Pelindo 4 can now monitor container crane and rubber tire gantry crane assets from its control room in real time for dynamic control and management of container cranes, leading to greater operational efficiency and improved safety.

Nokia’s solution fully supports third-party crane monitoring systems, making it ideal for delivering on the specific requirements of customers. Furthermore, as it is a wireless extension of Pelindo 4’s operations network, it creates opportunities for additional use cases, including the monitoring of trucks, water pollutants and container identification.

Josef Benny Rohy, general manager at Terminal Peti Kemas Makasar Pelindo 4, says, “We are looking for innovations to streamline and enhance our seaport operations, and Nokia is an important partner helping us achieve this. Nokia’s holistic solution helps us get better visibility of the crane operations through 24/7 real-time data streaming. We further believe this collaboration with Nokia will pave the way for development of new business cases in the field of asset performance management.”

Erwin Kurniawan, director at Kurnia Energy Engineering, says, “Partnering with Nokia has allowed us to cater to Pelindo 4’s specific requirements to digitalise its seaport operations. Together, we aim to enhance safety and efficiency of its operations by delivering solutions that will unlock new connectivity and automation scenarios. This will further bring many new business opportunities in the era of digital transformation.”

KP Goh, head of Indonesia at Nokia, says, “This project with Pelindo 4 marks Nokia’s first entry into the Indonesian seaport. To support this project, Nokia is delivering a flexible solution that can meet a variety of business case objectives, especially in asset-intensive industries. We are glad that forward-thinking companies like Pelindo 4 are embracing new technologies to make its operations more efficient, sustainable and safe for its workers.”

Nokia has deployed solutions for maritime that include private wireless networks at the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge in Belgium as well as HaminaKotka and Oulu in Finland. Nokia’s solutions for maritime provide a platform for modernising container terminal, port and shipping operations.

