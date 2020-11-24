The network will be introduced at the end of 2020 and be built on Ericsson Dedicated Networks solution. The solution will provide a critical communications infrastructure and the Internet of Things (IoT).

After successfully implementing a number of pilot projects with leading Russian enterprises and deploying Private LTE and 5G-ready networks for various industrial needs, MTS will build the commercial Private LTE network in Russia for remote monitoring and managing critical processes in difficult geographic and weather conditions.

Together with Polymetal one of the producers of gold and silver, MTS will deploy Russia’s 5G-ready Private network at the Nezhdaninskoye gold deposit. With Ericsson Dedicated Networks solution, which complies with the 3GPP standards and includes a full-fledged carrier-grade network core, MTS and Polymetal will be enabled to use all the carrier grade packet network functions for own mission-critical applications.

The solution supports 4G and 5G Non-Standalone simultaneously and allows dual-mode core capability to support 5G New Radio Standalone.

The deployment of the Private LTE network as a single high-speed platform for various technological needs will enable MTS to significantly increase the speed of transferring large amounts of information, the fault tolerance of the private network and also reduce its maintenance cost. This will be of particular benefit when dealing with the harsh climatic conditions and constantly changing mountainous terrain.

